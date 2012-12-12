Keep An Eye Out For The Championship and Moon Curse's Stolen Gear

×

This always stings: The Championship and Moon Curse lost some pretty nice equipment last night when their practice space was broken into. In a post on their Facebook page this afternoon, The Championship asked friends to keep an eye out for the following black-market gear:



Fender Jazz Deluxe – American made

5-screw star bolted neck

Sunburst

Active pickups

Hi-Mid-Lo tone controls

Serial Numbered - ???

Mint-colored pick guard

D’Addario stings on it – (colored string ends)



1970’s Era Fender P-Bass

Wood colored blonde – (almost yellow, clear lacquer varnish)

Slightly knicked up and scratched



Early 1980’s Epiphone Sheraton

Dark, wine colored burst

Silver hardware

No pick guard



Custom Made Monson

Dark black color

Very unique body

Tri-spiky head stock



1983 Japanese Squire P-Bass

Sunburst