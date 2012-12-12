Keep An Eye Out For The Championship and Moon Curse's Stolen Gear

This always stings: The Championship and Moon Curse lost some pretty nice equipment last night when their practice space was broken into. In a post on their Facebook page this afternoon, The Championship asked friends to keep an eye out for the following black-market gear:
Fender Jazz Deluxe – American made 5-screw star bolted neck Sunburst Active pickups Hi-Mid-Lo tone controls Serial Numbered - ??? Mint-colored pick guard D’Addario stings on it – (colored string ends)
1970’s Era Fender P-Bass Wood colored blonde – (almost yellow, clear lacquer varnish) Slightly knicked up and scratched
Early 1980’s Epiphone Sheraton Dark, wine colored burst Silver hardware No pick guard
Custom Made Monson Dark black color Very unique body Tri-spiky head stock