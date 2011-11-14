Kelly Clarkson to Play the Riverside Theater

It\'s been a busy morning for concert announcements from the Pabst/Turner/Riverside camp. Following news that Noel Gallagher\'s High Flying Birds will play the Pabst Theater on April 3, and that Henry Rollins will do his spoken-word thing at a cabaret-seated show at the Turner Hall Ballroom on March 23, the Riverside Theater announced that Kelly Clarkson will perform at the venue on Tuesday, Feb. 28 with opener Matt Nathanson.

Clarkson is touring behind her new fifth album, Stronger, which is a bit nondescript coming from a singer who usually tries to make big statements with her records. It\'s a power-ballad-heavy set of pop with some occasional stabs at country, and plenty of familiar ruminations on being scorned. It\'s a bit of a shift away from the pure bubblegum of Clarkson\'s 2009 album All I Ever Wanted, but not a complete return to the tough-girl pop-rock of the inaugural \"American Idol\" winner\'s breakout 2004 album Breakaway.

Reserved-seat tickets are $49.50 (or $75 for \"limited gold circle section\" seating), and go on sale Friday, Nov. 18 at noon.