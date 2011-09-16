Kings Go Forth Launch Tour This Weekend

Time for a quarterly Kings-Go-Forth-are-very-successful reminder: The Milwaukee retro soul-funk 10-piece will launch their fall tour this weekend with a performance at the Double Door in Chicago tonight and an appearance at a benefit for the anti-depression Charles E. Kubly Foundation charity tomorrow at the Discovery World Museum.

Tour dates for the band, who are performing behind their debut album The Outsiders Are Back, are below, as is a dramatic clip of the band performing their early single "One Day" in Dublin this January.

09.16 Chicago, IL - Double Door

09.17 Milwaukee, WI - Discovery World Museum

09.23 Portland, OR - Doug Fir

09.24 Seattle, WA - Crocodile

09.26 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

09.27 Los Angeles, CA - Echo

09.28 Las Vegas, NV - Cosmopolitan

09.29 Las Vegas, NV - Cosmopolitan

09.30 Las Vegas, NV - Cosmopolitan

10.01 Las Vegas, NV - Cosmopolitan

10.07 Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center

10.14 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

10.31 Ghent, Belgium - Vooruit

11.02 Rennes, France - UBU club

11.04 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Gazz

11.05 Lille, France - Bal à Fives

11.06 Ris Orangis, France - Le Plan

11.08 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

11.09 Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik

11.10 Basel, Switzerland - Kaserne (w/Charles Bradley)

11.11 Arles, France - Cargo de Nuit

11.12 Montpellier, France - Cosmic Groove

ChoiceCuts Live: Kings Go Forth from donal thornton on Vimeo.