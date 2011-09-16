Kings Go Forth Launch Tour This Weekend

Time for a quarterly Kings-Go-Forth-are-very-successful reminder: The Milwaukee retro soul-funk 10-piece will launch their fall tour this weekend with a performance at the Double Door in Chicago tonight and an appearance at a benefit for the anti-depression Charles E. Kubly Foundation charity tomorrow at the Discovery World Museum.
Tour dates for the band, who are performing behind their debut album The Outsiders Are Back, are below, as is a dramatic clip of the band performing their early single "One Day" in Dublin this January.
09.16 Chicago, IL - Double Door
09.17 Milwaukee, WI - Discovery World Museum
09.23 Portland, OR - Doug Fir
09.24 Seattle, WA - Crocodile
09.26 San Francisco, CA - The Independent
09.27 Los Angeles, CA - Echo
09.28 Las Vegas, NV - Cosmopolitan
09.29 Las Vegas, NV - Cosmopolitan
09.30 Las Vegas, NV - Cosmopolitan
10.01 Las Vegas, NV - Cosmopolitan
10.07 Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center
10.14 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
10.31 Ghent, Belgium - Vooruit
11.02 Rennes, France - UBU club
11.04 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Gazz
11.05 Lille, France - Bal à Fives
11.06 Ris Orangis, France - Le Plan
11.08 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
11.09 Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik
11.10 Basel, Switzerland - Kaserne (w/Charles Bradley)
11.11 Arles, France - Cargo de Nuit
11.12 Montpellier, France - Cosmic Groove
ChoiceCuts Live: Kings Go Forth from donal thornton on Vimeo.