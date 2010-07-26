LCD Soundsystem w/ Hot Chip @ The Eagles Ballroom, Oct. 22

LCD Soundsystem will play the Eagles Ballroom with Hot Chip on Friday, Oct. 22, FM 102/1's Ryan Miller announced last night on the station's "Indie Soundcheck" program. Tickets are $27 (or $32 for VIP) and go on sale Saturday, July 31 at 10 a.m.

This could be Milwaukee's first and last chance to catch the critically acclaimed dance-rock band. Founder James Murphy has suggested that at the end of the year he'll cease regular touring with the group, which this year released its third record, This is Happening, which garnered the band some of its most enthusiastic reviews yet.

Openers Hot Chip are touring behind a softer-edged dance album, this year's One Life Stand.