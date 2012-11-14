Lisa Gatewood Does MKE Unplugged

After performances this fall from Trapper Schoepp and The Midwestern Charm, UWM's free MKE Unplugged concert series continues its inaugural season this week with a performance from singer Lisa Gatewood. The songwriter, who this year released her second collection of sad, literary folk tunes, Midway , will perform Thursday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. at the university's Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts, 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd, with guest Andrew Lardner. WMSE 91.7 will broadcast the show live.

The series continues through next spring with performances from Evan Christian (Dec.20), Cúig Guthánna (Jan. 24), Sugar Stems (Feb. 21), Paul Geremia (March 28) and Billy McLaughlin (May 2).