The List of 2016 WAMI Nominees Covers a Lot of Ground

Artist of the Year

GGOOLLDD

Kyle Megna & The Monsoons

WebsterX

Vinyl Theatre

Kiings Album of the Year

Maritime – Magnetic Bodies/Maps of Bones

The Lately – Old News

Boxkar – Five

GGOOLLDD – For The Night

Tenement – Predatory Headlights

Midnight Reruns – Force of Nurture

The Jimmys – Hot Dish

Klassik – Seasons Song of the Year

Webster X (feat. Siren) – “Doomsday”

Maritime – “Satellite Love”

GGOOLLDD – “Boyz”

Tigernite – “Empire”

Kiings (feat. Rae Cassidy) – “Feel”

Boxkar – “I’m Over You”

The Lately – “Old News” Male Vocalist

Rich Hoffman

Christopher Szebeni

Kyle Megna

Tony Goff

Travis Schinke

Lucas Cates

Michael Brigham

Michael Sean Female Vocalist

Annie Buege

Molly Lux

Alexis Walton

Amy Jo Doty

Stephanie Vogt

Jen Schafer

Erin Krebs

Amileigha Blue

Chanel LeMeaux Alternative Rock/Rock Artist

Field Report The Family Business

Life in a Tree

Dr. Chow’s Love Medicine

Tigernite

The Lately

The Delta Routine

Meghan Rose & The Bones Bluegrass/Americana

Dead Horses

The WhiskeyBelles

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Mad Polecats

The Ditchrunners

The Mascot Theory



Blues Artist

Big ‘n Tasty

Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys

The Jimmy’s

Aaron Williams & The Hoodoo

Katz Sass

Altered Five

Paul Filipowicz

The Blues Disciples Christian/Gospel

Koine

Masonic Wonders

Night Divine

David Nunley Country Artist

The Pat Watters Band

Rebel Grace

Bella Cain

Spitfire Rodeo

Raised Reckless

Grand Union

Madison County

Georgia Overdrive Cover Artist

RPM

Boogie & The Yo-yo’z

The Presidents

Cherry Pie

Rabid Aardvarks

The Now

Ask Your Mother

HYDE Folk/Celtic

Reilly

Whiskey of the Damned

Killarney Blarney and The Paddy Wagon

The Kissers

John Stano

Coventry Jones Hard Rock/Metal

Red Light Saints

Conniption

Burial Ritual

Evoked

Living Several Deaths

Chief

Decivilize

Lords of the Trident

Moon Curse Jazz Artist

The Jazz Orgy

Dick Eliot

Roxi Copland

Jack Grassel and Jill Jensen

Jamie Lynn Fletcher

Randi Fay Polka

The Squeezettes

Happy Schnapps Combo

Vern & the Originals

Rhythm Playboys

Gary’s Ridgeland Dutchmen Pop Rock Artist

The Middle Ground

GGOOLLDD

Green Screen Kid

Sexy Ester

Vinyl Theatre

Doozey

The Vitrolum Republic Hip Hop/Rap Artist

Handz Onn

Webster X

Rob DZ

Klassik

New Age Narcissism

IshDARR

Queen Tut R&B/Soul Artist

Milwaukee Soul

The People Brothers Band

Tweed Funk

Shonn Hinton & Shotgun

Charles Walker Band

Streetlife

Keep’n It Clean World/Reggae/Ska

Max & The Invaders

Unity

De La Buena

King Solomon

Natty Nation

Phocus

Salsa Manzana

Kojo Club DJ/Dance/Electronic

Kiings

Antics

The Demix

DJ G-Spot

Aubrey Lee Horn/Big Band

Cold Sweat and The Brew City Horns

WiFEE and the HUZzBAND

Big Mouth & The Power Tool Horns

Extra Crispy Brass Band

All-Star SUPERBand

The Jimmys

Hip Pocket

The Bill Sargent Big Band Tribute Band

Separate Ways

The Prince Experience

No Quarter

Project Pink

Almighty Vinyl

Metal Men

Billy Bon Scott

The Rush Tribute Project Bass Player

Matthew Wilson

Timm Buechler

Jon Wheelock

Dan Wolfe

Jeff Hammes

Andrew Mertens

Derek Nechuta

Nicholas Rodello Drummer

Mike Underwood

Mark Budwit

Josh Rudolph

Scott Berendt

Logan Penington

Mark Marsh

Quinton Kufahl

Pat Wydeven Guitar Player

JD Optekar

Brad Warning

Wade Fernandez

Jason Busse

Mike Hoffman

Michael Brandenburg

Peter Mac

Dan Johnston Keyboard Player

Jimmy Voegeli

Raymond Tevich

Jamie Lynn Fletcher

Thomas Pibal

Sam McClain

Alex Drossart

Aaron Zinsmeister Reeds/Brass Player

Andrew Spadafora

Stephen Cooper

Ross Catterton

Jake Crowe

John Vollmar

Mary Rodgers

Michelle Jerabek

Dan Zaffrann Strings Player

Peter Thomas

Kimmy Unger

Wendy Lynn Staats

Stephanie Tschech

Adria Ramos

Joe Ketchum Studio of the Year

Rock Garden Studio

Cherry Pit Studios

Studio H

Cave Studios MKE

Makin’ Sausage Music

Trax 52 Recording Studio Studio Engineer of the Year

Tony Anders

Marc Golde

Joe Hite

Sam Farrell

Gary Tanin

George Renner Live Engineer Sound/Lights

Paul Hanson

Todd Dorschner

Jason Lueck

Kelly Klaus

Trevor Powers

Mike Freeland

Kurt Reffke

Todd Fink Live Club/Venue

Linneman’s Riverwest Inn

Milwaukee Ale House

Shank Hall

Vinnie’s Rock Bottom Saloon & Eatery

High Noon Saloon

Mill Creek

Short Branch Saloon

Headliner’s Bar and Grill Rising Star

Genevieve Heyward

Jonah Roth

Parker Collar

Blake Welhouse

The Healy Sisters

Generation Z Singer/Songwriter

Nora Collins

Sam Luna

Annette Bzdawka

Kurt Gunn

Ryan McIntyre

Jay Matthes

Rob Anthony

Jason Moon New Artist

IshDARR

Andi & Alex

Pam The Bear

Party Anthem

Reyna

Strip ‘D: An Acoustic Trip Back To The 80’s

Sunset Trip

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry's 36th WAMI Awards are coming up on April 17 at Appleton’s Performing Arts Center, and today the organization released the full list of nominees. It's a long one, and it includes many of the state's most respected or buzzed-about acts, among them GGOOLLDD, WebsterX, Vinyl Theatre, Kiings, Maritime, Tenement, Tigernite, Midnite Reruns, IshDARR and Klassik.That's a huge improvement over a decade ago, when it seemed like the only artists nominated for the WAMIs were cover bands or WAMI members (though there are still plenty of those represented, of course). In fact, if anything the list errors on the side of being overly inclusive, with as many as eight nominees in some of these very-stuffed categories. But that's quibbling: The WAMI's mission is to represent the entire state's music scene—not just the pockets that garner the most press, but also the less celebrated acts that routinely pack bars nobody writes about, and skimming through this massive list of nominees, it seems like they've done a really admirable job of that.During the ceremony the WAMIs will also be inducting three musicians into the WAMI Hall of Fame: Grand Ole Opry vet and “The Tennessee Waltz” co-writer Pee Wee King; jazz pianist and composer Lyle Mays; and guitarist Dave Steffens, who has toured with Santana and Huey Lewis.The complete list of nominees is below.