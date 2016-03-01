The List of 2016 WAMI Nominees Covers a Lot of Ground

That's a huge improvement over a decade ago, when it seemed like the only artists nominated for the WAMIs were cover bands or WAMI members (though there are still plenty of those represented, of course). In fact, if anything the list errors on the side of being overly inclusive, with as many as eight nominees in some of these very-stuffed categories. But that's quibbling: The WAMI's mission is to represent the entire state's music scene—not just the pockets that garner the most press, but also the less celebrated acts that routinely pack bars nobody writes about, and skimming through this massive list of nominees, it seems like they've done a really admirable job of that.
During the ceremony the WAMIs will also be inducting three musicians into the WAMI Hall of Fame: Grand Ole Opry vet and “The Tennessee Waltz” co-writer Pee Wee King; jazz pianist and composer Lyle Mays; and guitarist Dave Steffens, who has toured with Santana and Huey Lewis.
The complete list of nominees is below.
Artist of the Year
GGOOLLDD
Kyle Megna & The Monsoons
WebsterX
Vinyl Theatre
Kiings
Album of the Year
Maritime – Magnetic Bodies/Maps of Bones
The Lately – Old News
Boxkar – Five
GGOOLLDD – For The Night
Tenement – Predatory Headlights
Midnight Reruns – Force of Nurture
The Jimmys – Hot Dish
Klassik – Seasons
Song of the Year
Webster X (feat. Siren) – “Doomsday”
Maritime – “Satellite Love”
GGOOLLDD – “Boyz”
Tigernite – “Empire”
Kiings (feat. Rae Cassidy) – “Feel”
Boxkar – “I’m Over You”
The Lately – “Old News”
Male Vocalist
Rich Hoffman
Christopher Szebeni
Kyle Megna
Tony Goff
Travis Schinke
Lucas Cates
Michael Brigham
Michael Sean
Female Vocalist
Annie Buege
Molly Lux
Alexis Walton
Amy Jo Doty
Stephanie Vogt
Jen Schafer
Erin Krebs
Amileigha Blue
Chanel LeMeaux
Alternative Rock/Rock Artist
Field Report The Family Business
Life in a Tree
Dr. Chow’s Love Medicine
Tigernite
The Lately
The Delta Routine
Meghan Rose & The Bones
Bluegrass/Americana
Dead Horses
The WhiskeyBelles
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
Mad Polecats
The Ditchrunners
The Mascot Theory
Blues Artist
Big ‘n Tasty
Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys
The Jimmy’s
Aaron Williams & The Hoodoo
Katz Sass
Altered Five
Paul Filipowicz
The Blues Disciples
Christian/Gospel
Koine
Masonic Wonders
Night Divine
David Nunley
Country Artist
The Pat Watters Band
Rebel Grace
Bella Cain
Spitfire Rodeo
Raised Reckless
Grand Union
Madison County
Georgia Overdrive
Cover Artist
RPM
Boogie & The Yo-yo’z
The Presidents
Cherry Pie
Rabid Aardvarks
The Now
Ask Your Mother
HYDE
Folk/Celtic
Reilly
Whiskey of the Damned
Killarney Blarney and The Paddy Wagon
The Kissers
John Stano
Coventry Jones
Hard Rock/Metal
Red Light Saints
Conniption
Burial Ritual
Evoked
Living Several Deaths
Chief
Decivilize
Lords of the Trident
Moon Curse
Jazz Artist
The Jazz Orgy
Dick Eliot
Roxi Copland
Jack Grassel and Jill Jensen
Jamie Lynn Fletcher
Randi Fay
Polka
The Squeezettes
Happy Schnapps Combo
Vern & the Originals
Rhythm Playboys
Gary’s Ridgeland Dutchmen
Pop Rock Artist
The Middle Ground
GGOOLLDD
Green Screen Kid
Sexy Ester
Vinyl Theatre
Doozey
The Vitrolum Republic
Hip Hop/Rap Artist
Handz Onn
Webster X
Rob DZ
Klassik
New Age Narcissism
IshDARR
Queen Tut
R&B/Soul Artist
Milwaukee Soul
The People Brothers Band
Tweed Funk
Shonn Hinton & Shotgun
Charles Walker Band
Streetlife
Keep’n It Clean
World/Reggae/Ska
Max & The Invaders
Unity
De La Buena
King Solomon
Natty Nation
Phocus
Salsa Manzana
Kojo
Club DJ/Dance/Electronic
Kiings
Antics
The Demix
DJ G-Spot
Aubrey Lee
Horn/Big Band
Cold Sweat and The Brew City Horns
WiFEE and the HUZzBAND
Big Mouth & The Power Tool Horns
Extra Crispy Brass Band
All-Star SUPERBand
The Jimmys
Hip Pocket
The Bill Sargent Big Band
Tribute Band
Separate Ways
The Prince Experience
No Quarter
Project Pink
Almighty Vinyl
Metal Men
Billy Bon Scott
The Rush Tribute Project
Bass Player
Matthew Wilson
Timm Buechler
Jon Wheelock
Dan Wolfe
Jeff Hammes
Andrew Mertens
Derek Nechuta
Nicholas Rodello
Drummer
Mike Underwood
Mark Budwit
Josh Rudolph
Scott Berendt
Logan Penington
Mark Marsh
Quinton Kufahl
Pat Wydeven
Guitar Player
JD Optekar
Brad Warning
Wade Fernandez
Jason Busse
Mike Hoffman
Michael Brandenburg
Peter Mac
Dan Johnston
Keyboard Player
Jimmy Voegeli
Raymond Tevich
Jamie Lynn Fletcher
Thomas Pibal
Sam McClain
Alex Drossart
Aaron Zinsmeister
Reeds/Brass Player
Andrew Spadafora
Stephen Cooper
Ross Catterton
Jake Crowe
John Vollmar
Mary Rodgers
Michelle Jerabek
Dan Zaffrann
Strings Player
Peter Thomas
Kimmy Unger
Wendy Lynn Staats
Stephanie Tschech
Adria Ramos
Joe Ketchum
Studio of the Year
Rock Garden Studio
Cherry Pit Studios
Studio H
Cave Studios MKE
Makin’ Sausage Music
Trax 52 Recording Studio
Studio Engineer of the Year
Tony Anders
Marc Golde
Joe Hite
Sam Farrell
Gary Tanin
George Renner
Live Engineer Sound/Lights
Paul Hanson
Todd Dorschner
Jason Lueck
Kelly Klaus
Trevor Powers
Mike Freeland
Kurt Reffke
Todd Fink
Live Club/Venue
Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Milwaukee Ale House
Shank Hall
Vinnie’s Rock Bottom Saloon & Eatery
High Noon Saloon
Mill Creek
Short Branch Saloon
Headliner’s Bar and Grill
Rising Star
Genevieve Heyward
Jonah Roth
Parker Collar
Blake Welhouse
The Healy Sisters
Generation Z
Singer/Songwriter
Nora Collins
Sam Luna
Annette Bzdawka
Kurt Gunn
Ryan McIntyre
Jay Matthes
Rob Anthony
Jason Moon
New Artist
IshDARR
Andi & Alex
Pam The Bear
Party Anthem
Reyna
Strip ‘D: An Acoustic Trip Back To The 80’s
Sunset Trip