Local Coverage's 2017 Lineup Features Some Typically Surprising Pairings

Milwaukee Record's annual Local Coverage concerts have only been around for a few years, but they're already one of the Milwaukee music scene's best traditions—a chance to see some of the city's best acts pay tribute to each other with inspired, often surprising one-off sets. The benefit concert will return to Turner Hall Ballroom on Friday, June 13 with a new roster of 10 bands, each of which will play a quick 15 minute set. The complete (if tentative) lineup is below, and once again it includes a few unexpected names:
Tickets are on sale now and only $10. All profits from the event will go to Girls Rock Milwaukee and COA Youth & Family Centers.
D’Amato (playing The Pukes)That last one stands out: How the hell will Devil Met Contention cover Vincent VanGreat? We'll find out in a couple of months.
Lorde Fredd33 (playing Midwest Death Rattle)
Buffalo Gospel (playing Midnight Reruns)
Marielle Allschwang (playing Lorde Fredd33)
Midwest Death Rattle (playing D’Amato)
Abby Jeanne (playing Devil Met Contention)
Midnight Reruns (playing Marielle Allschwang)
The Pukes (playing Buffalo Gospel)
Vincent VanGreat (playing Abby Jeanne)
Devil Met Contention (playing Vincent VanGreat)
