Local Music Wrap-Up: Cosmo Cruz, Catacombz, Sammy Llanas, Milwaukee Noise Fest

Milwaukee is preparing itself for one of the most packed weekends of the summer, which includes German Fest, the Brady Street Festival, Gallery Night and Day, Armenian Fest, the Tour de Fat, the Riverwest 24, the Eastside Jazz Fest, on top of WMSE's loaded Radio Summer Camp concert lineup and its free Backyard BBQ in Cathedral Square Park on Sunday. This is the kind of weekend we'll want to think back to in January, when it's frigid outside and we're all asking ourselves why we live here.

De La Buena and Kings Go Forth will use their performances at Saturday's free Brady Street Festival as a benefit for Patrick Cummings, better known as Cosmo Cruz. The longtime WMSE DJ is terminally ill, and though he's outlived his doctor's diagnosis, he needs money to offset the cost of his nursing care. His friends will be accepting donations during De La Buena and Kings Go Forth's sets at the festival, and will host a silent auction that includes good from both bands, as well as Die Kreuzen and Kid Millions. Following the festival, from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Allium (the former Café Brucke at 2101 N. Prospect Ave.), friends including Marcus Doucette, Michael Ayers, Dan Kubinski, Andy Noble and WMSE's Dollar Bill and Marty will raise money for Cummings at a free vinyl-only spin.

Elsewhere:

Milwaukee psych-rock cassette enthusiasts Catacombz will release their self-titled LP and cassette with a 9 p.m. release party tonight at Quarters featuring Terrior Bute, Centipedes and Super Swamper. The $3 cover will include free barbecue.

BoDeans singer Sammy Llanas will release a new solo album, The Hour of Truth, on Oct. 25. It promises to be an “intimate, mostly acoustic” collection and will include a cover of Cyndi Lauper's “All Through the Night.”

Tea Krulos profiles the jazz- and classical-influenced rock trio Nineteen Thirteen in advance of the group's upcoming shows.

And the Milwaukee Noise Fest will return for its sixth year at the Borg Ward from Sept. 22-24. Here's the lineup:

Thursday, Sept. 22

Vertonen (Chicago, IL)

KBD (Toledo, OH)

Plagues (Grand Rapids, MI)

Office Park (Decora, IA))

Black Bloc (Buffalo, NY)

Spiral Joy Band (Madison, WI)

Owlscry (Milwaukee, WI)

Nummy (Milwaukee, WI)

Three Arguments Against the Singularity (Milwaukee, WI)

Friday, Sept. 23

David Daniell (Chicago, IL)

Grainbelt (Minneapolis, MN)

Newton (Philadelphia, PA)

Jason Zeh (South Bend, IN)

Male featuring Jim Scheoenecker, Jim Warchol and Jon Minor (Chicago/Milwaukee)

Climax Denial (Milwaukee, WI)

Mildew (Milwaukee, WI)

Captivity (Milwaukee, WI)

Whiskey Toothpaste (Milwaukee, WI)

Saturday, Sept. 24

Skin Graft (Cleveland, OH)

Paranoid Time (Kalamazoo, MI)

Dog Lady (Ann Arbor, MI)

Coppice (Chicago, IL)

Jason Soliday (Chicago, IL)

Phoned Nil Trio (Milwaukee, WI)

Custodian (Milwaukee, WI)

Reptile Worship (Milwaukee/Madison)

Tom Wincek and Andy Fitzpatrick (Madison, WI)