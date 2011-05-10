Local Music Wrap-Up: International Pop Overthrow, Antler Antennas

The International Pop Overthrow Festival returns for a fourth year to Linneman's Riverwest Inn this week, from Thursday, May 5, to Saturday, May 6. The complete schedule is here. The event is something of a curiosity: a festival with a mostly local lineup that is curated by a promoter from outside the city. Los Angeles power-pop enthusiast and International Pop Overthrow founder David Bash selects the lineup for each of the traveling festival's stops, culling a mix of local and regional bands that he discovers mostly through Internet searches and word-of-mouth recommendations. “This festival is great because it's a way that we can bring all these different bands together for a few days," Bash told the Shepherd before last year's festival. "It's really satisfying that some outsider from L.A. can come organize these events that turn all these bands on to different music they might not even have known about in their own city.”

The Milwaukee freak-jazz-punk-hip-hop combo Antler Antennas will release its third EP, Autumnal Equinox, at a show at the Borg Ward Thursday night with a trio of similarly eccentric acts: Microwaves, Zebras and Lollipop Factory.

Summerfest has announced the headliners of its Rock Stage with Miller Lite, and they are predictably in-your-face.

Naima Adedapo will make her first Milwaukee appearance since her run on "American Idol" Sunday night at Buckhead Saloon. Her reggae band R.A.S. Movement will headline the show, with support from Sindoolaa and UWM African Dancers.

I spoke with rapper Dana Coppafeel and producer Reason about their excellent collaborative EP Know Flight Zone, which is streaming on Bandcamp. They'll play a release show at Cactus Club on Friday.

And Milwaukee rappers are going video-crazy lately. The last couple of weeks have seen new ones from SPEAK Easy ("More Fire"), Klassik ("We Up"), Oye ("Misfits") and JC Poppe ("Audio").