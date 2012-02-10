Local Music Wrap-Up: Richard LaValliere, Unlooped Versus Dilla

A memorial service has been announced for <strong>Richard LaValliere</strong>, the former bassist for The Haskels and the Oil Tasters <a href=\"/blog-7917-rip-richard-lavalliere-of-the-haskels-and-oil-tasters.html\">who passed away</a> Sunday night. It will take place on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Schmidt and Bartelt funeral home. For more information, visit <a href=\"http://www.facebook.com/#%21/events/365165600162080/\">this page</a>.<br /><br />The <strong>Unlooped Versus Dilla</strong> ensemble <a href=\"http://unlooped.bandcamp.com/track/see-you-cry\">released a new single</a> this week in honor of their late, namesake producer\'s birthday. "See You Cry" expands on "Don\'t Cry," one of the standout tracks from Dilla\'s beat album <em>Donuts</em>. The ensemble will perform at the Nonclassical concert with Gabriel Prokofiev at Moct on Feb. 15.<br /><br /><a href=\"/article-17649-dozens-of-musicians-get-all-messed-up-again.html\">Thomas Michalski previewed</a> this weekend\'s <strong>All Messed Up Again</strong> concerts at Linneman\'s Riverwest Inn.<br /><br />And <strong>WMSE</strong> has launched <a href=\"http://www.wmse.org/\">a short, online winter fund drive</a>. Give generously if you want good karma in time for Valentine\'s Day.<br /><br /><strong>Concert announcements</strong>: Miranda Lambert will headline the Bradley Center on Thursday, April 19, with openers Chris Young and Jerrod Niemann. Old 97\'s will return to the Turner Hall Ballroom on Wednesday, May 2. Hunter Hayes comes to the Rave on Friday, April 20. And Incubus (!) will play the Riverside Theater on Tuesday, May 8.<br /><br />And in other news of local note, the Sub Pop Records band <strong>The Head and The Heart</strong> filmed a good chunk of its new music video for "Down in The Valley" at the Turner Hall Ballroom. You can watch it below.<br /><br /> <iframe height=\"315\" frameborder=\"0\" width=\"560\" src=\"http://www.youtube.com/embed/2iSQGWpy0qY\"></iframe><br />