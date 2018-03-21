Lollapalooza Announces its 2018 Lineup

Lollapalooza’s lineups have grown a little stale in recent years—too heavy on returning acts, nostalgia acts, frat rappers and EDM bros—although it’s hard to blame the festival too much, given how much competition it faces from literally hundreds of new music festivals. But while it’s easy to gripe about any given lineup, by the sheer nature of its size the Chicago festival always pulls in at least a couple dozen worthwhile acts, and this year’s lineup looks like the festival’s strongest in quite a while. Brockhampton, Lykke Li, Playboi Carti, Daniel Caesar and Lil Pump? Hell yeah, that'll do.

Below you’ll find the list of performers at this year’s Lollapalooza, listed in loose descending order from “Hey, that’s a really big headliner” to “You’ve made this band up, right?” The festival runs from Thursday, Aug. 2 to Sunday, Aug. 5 in Chicago, and tickets are on sale now.

Performers:

The Weeknd

Bruno Mars

Jack White

Arctic Monkeys

Travis Scott

The National

Vampire Weekend

Odesza

Logic

Post Malone

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Portugal. The Man

Tyler, the Creator

Chvrches

St. Vincent

Zedd

Excision

Walk the Moon

Dua Lipa

LL Cool J

Dillon Francis

Galantis

Camila Cabello

Perry Farrell's Kind Heaven

Gucci Mane

James Bay

Brockhampton

Catfish & the Bottlemen

Borns

Greta Van Fleet

Tash Sultana

Illenium

Rezz

Rebelution

Lykke Li

Chromeo

Luke Combs

Tycho

Playboi Carti

Franz Ferdinand

Lil Pump

Malaa

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Manchester Orchestra

Daniel Caesar

The Neighbourhood

Blackbear

Jungle

Alina Baraz

Zomboy

Quinn XCII

Goldlink

Billie Elish

Hippie Sabotage

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Kali Uchis

Bazzi

Nav

Lizzo

Daya

Jessie Ware

What So Not

All Time Low

Lany

Bebe Rexha

Rax Orange County

Cigarettes After Sex

Anderson East

Sabrina Claudio

Petit Biscuit

Wombats

Kayzo

Parquet Courts

Alan Walker

Stars

Arizona

The Vaccines

Bomba Estereo

Rusko

Dermot Kennedy

Troyboi

Big Wild

Lauv

Shiba San

Valentino Khan

Ghastly

Terror Jr.

Lewis Capaldi

Autograf

Tank & the Bangas

Chris Lake

Herobust

G Herbo

Taylor Bennett

Knox Fortune

Gang of Youths

Tyler Childers

Frenship

Durand Jones & the Indications

Basement

Cuco

London on da Track

K?D

Two Feet

Ekali

Post Animal

Jessie Reyez

Welshly Arms

Goldfish

Alex Lahey

Pale Waves

Wallows

Yungblud

Loudpvck

Sir Sly

Charlotte Cardin

Madison Beer

Superorganism

Coronas

Regrettes

Curtis Harding

Allie X

48

Space Jesus

Slaves (UK)

Amy Shark

Sasha Sloan

Freya Ridings

Supa Bwe

Matt Maeson

The Him

Brohug

Nick Mulvey

Dream Wife

Clairo

Kuuro

Valee

Jesse Baez

LovelytheBand

Femdot

John Splitoff

Buddy

R.Lum.R

Chase Atlantic

Droeloe

Medasin

Melvv

Virgil Abloh

Oshi

Gashi

Vera Blue

Mikky Ekko

Noizu

BlackGummy

Lzrd

Davie

Nothing,Nowhere.

CKY

Cleopatrick

Wes Period

Morgxn

Bones (UK)

Tim Gunter

DJ Taye

Fletcher

Morgan Saint

Van William

Wrecks

Aces

Mainland

Grace Weber

Larkin Poe

Emilia Ali

Justin Roberts & the Not Ready for Naptime Players

Mister G

KB Whirly

Big Don

Q Brothers

Aaron Nigel Smith

Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats

School of Rock Allstars