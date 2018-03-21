Lollapalooza Announces its 2018 Lineup

Lollapalooza’s lineups have grown a little stale in recent years—too heavy on returning acts, nostalgia acts, frat rappers and EDM bros—although it’s hard to blame the festival too much, given how much competition it faces from literally hundreds of new music festivals. But while it’s easy to gripe about any given lineup, by the sheer nature of its size the Chicago festival always pulls in at least a couple dozen worthwhile acts, and this year’s lineup looks like the festival’s strongest in quite a while. Brockhampton, Lykke Li, Playboi Carti, Daniel Caesar and Lil Pump? Hell yeah, that'll do.
Below you’ll find the list of performers at this year’s Lollapalooza, listed in loose descending order from “Hey, that’s a really big headliner” to “You’ve made this band up, right?” The festival runs from Thursday, Aug. 2 to Sunday, Aug. 5 in Chicago, and tickets are on sale now.
Performers:
The Weeknd
Bruno Mars
Jack White
Arctic Monkeys
Travis Scott
The National
Vampire Weekend
Odesza
Logic
Post Malone
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Portugal. The Man
Tyler, the Creator
Chvrches
St. Vincent
Zedd
Excision
Walk the Moon
Dua Lipa
LL Cool J
Dillon Francis
Galantis
Camila Cabello
Perry Farrell's Kind Heaven
Gucci Mane
James Bay
Brockhampton
Catfish & the Bottlemen
Borns
Greta Van Fleet
Tash Sultana
Illenium
Rezz
Rebelution
Lykke Li
Chromeo
Luke Combs
Tycho
Playboi Carti
Franz Ferdinand
Lil Pump
Malaa
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Manchester Orchestra
Daniel Caesar
The Neighbourhood
Blackbear
Jungle
Alina Baraz
Zomboy
Quinn XCII
Goldlink
Billie Elish
Hippie Sabotage
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Kali Uchis
Bazzi
Nav
Lizzo
Daya
Jessie Ware
What So Not
All Time Low
Lany
Bebe Rexha
Rax Orange County
Cigarettes After Sex
Anderson East
Sabrina Claudio
Petit Biscuit
Wombats
Kayzo
Parquet Courts
Alan Walker
Stars
Arizona
The Vaccines
Bomba Estereo
Rusko
Dermot Kennedy
Troyboi
Big Wild
Lauv
Shiba San
Valentino Khan
Ghastly
Terror Jr.
Lewis Capaldi
Autograf
Tank & the Bangas
Chris Lake
Herobust
G Herbo
Taylor Bennett
Knox Fortune
Gang of Youths
Tyler Childers
Frenship
Durand Jones & the Indications
Basement
Cuco
London on da Track
K?D
Two Feet
Ekali
Post Animal
Jessie Reyez
Welshly Arms
Goldfish
Alex Lahey
Pale Waves
Wallows
Yungblud
Loudpvck
Sir Sly
Charlotte Cardin
Madison Beer
Superorganism
Coronas
Regrettes
Curtis Harding
Allie X
48
Space Jesus
Slaves (UK)
Amy Shark
Sasha Sloan
Freya Ridings
Supa Bwe
Matt Maeson
The Him
Brohug
Nick Mulvey
Dream Wife
Clairo
Kuuro
Valee
Jesse Baez
LovelytheBand
Femdot
John Splitoff
Buddy
R.Lum.R
Chase Atlantic
Droeloe
Medasin
Melvv
Virgil Abloh
Oshi
Gashi
Vera Blue
Mikky Ekko
Noizu
BlackGummy
Lzrd
Davie
Nothing,Nowhere.
CKY
Cleopatrick
Wes Period
Morgxn
Bones (UK)
Tim Gunter
DJ Taye
Fletcher
Morgan Saint
Van William
Wrecks
Aces
Mainland
Grace Weber
Larkin Poe
Emilia Ali
Justin Roberts & the Not Ready for Naptime Players
Mister G
KB Whirly
Big Don
Q Brothers
Aaron Nigel Smith
Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats
School of Rock Allstars