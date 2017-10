Summerfest has announced the 2011 headliners for its M&I Classic Rock Stage. Loretta Lynn and Toots and the Maytals are among the pleasant surprises that join previously announced opening-night headliners Hall and Oates and a whole bunch of usual suspects:

June 29 Hall and Oates

June 30 REO Speedwagon

July 1 Styx

July 2 Loretta Lynn

July 3 Blue Oyster Cult

July 5 Cinderella

July 6 Peter Frampton

July 7 Kansas

July 8 Leon Russell

July 9 TBA

July 10 Toots and the Maytals