Luke Bryan is Summerfest's Latest Marcus Amphitheater Headliner

After headlining the festival in 2013 and 2014, Luke Bryan will return as Summerfest's third announced Marcus Amphitheater headliner of 2016. This morning the festival announced he'll play the amphitheater on Thursday, July 7, with fellow country enthusiast Frankie Ballard opening. Bryan will be touring behind his latest album, Kill The Lights , which debuted at number one on the Billboard charts.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15. Ticket prices have not been announced yet, but like all Marcus Amphitheater shows, they'll include admission to Summerfest that day.

Those other two Marcus Amphitheater headliners, for those keeping track: Selena Gomez, who kicks off the fest on Wednesday, June 29, and Blake Shelton, who headlines Friday, July 1.