Lupe Fiasco and Girl Talk to Headline UWM's PantherFest

Rapper Lupe Fiasco and cross-genre DJ Girl Talk will headline UWM's annual school-year kickoff concert PantherFest on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Marcus Amphitheater. The event will also include a pre-show set from DJ Kid Cut Up, fireworks, carnival games, and sports competitions and demonstrations. The event runs concurrently with the Indian Summer Festival at the Summerfest grounds, and PantherFest attendees get free admission to that festival.

Tickets are free for UWM students, faculty and staff and their families, and can be purchased by UW-system students, but are not available to the general public. For more information, visit campuskickoff.com.