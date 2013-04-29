Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Are Playing a Free Turner Hall Ballroom Show

Macklemore, the formerly underground rapper who shot to the top of the charts and frat-house playlists alike with his inescapable novelty hit "Thrift Shop," will play a free show at the Turner Hall Ballroom Sunday, May 12 with his producing partner Ryan Lewis, the venue announced today. The stop is part of Yahoo's "On The Road" series, and will be streamed live online. Crossover-rap hook singer Skylar Grey will open.

According to a press release tickets will be given away to "fans who show off their Yahoo! pride at the designated bus stop in each city (while supplies last). Getting a ticket will be as easy as uploading a photo with Flickr or downloading the new Yahoo! Weather app." Given that Yahoo hasn't listed which bus stop is the designated one, that actually sounds like a little bit of a headache, but there's no doubt that Macklemore's energized (and suddenly very-big) fanbase will figure it out. In the meantime, hopeful attendees can scour Yahoo's On The Road page for more details.