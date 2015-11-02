Made of Oak's Debut EP is Now Streaming

Nick Sanborn has been making vibrant, structurally surprising electronic music as Made of Oak since well before teaming with singer Amelia Meath in Sylvan Esso, but it's only now that he's gotten around to releasing a proper EP with the project. Penumbra , his debut for Partisan Records, is wider-ranging and less soda-pop fizzy than Sylvan Esso's instant-pleasure electro, though nearly every track makes room for at least a little bit of the signature bump he brought to that project. At just five tracks, it's a fairly concise release, but you can get lost in it.

The EP is out Friday, but you can stream it now at Fact Mag.