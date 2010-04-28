Manchester Orchestra Added to Verge Festival; Temporary Discount

Atlanta rockers Manchester Orchestra, who canceled a planned performance at the Rave this weekend, have been added to the Verge Music Festival, along with Los Angeles' Scarlet Grey, Madison's Locksley and two Chicago bands, The Loyal Divide and Violetness.

The festival, which runs June 4 and June 5 at the Summerfest grounds, will also be offering limited discounted tickets to the festival beginning this Friday at 6 a.m., selling 1,021 single-day tickets for $10.2, a significant price break from the usual $25 tab for an advanced single-day ticket (two day passes are $40). The tickets will be sold through vergemusicfestival.com; enter the code fm1021 for the discount by May 2.

Previously announced headliners for the festival include Weezer, Three Days Grace, Cold War Kids, She & Him and Eagles of Death Metal.