Maps & Atlases Join July 4th PBR Bill

Another performer has been revealed for the free, Pabst-sponsored Red, White and Blue Ribbon concert on July 4 outside of Burnhearts: Chicago's damn delightful indie-rock group Maps & Atlases, whose summertime guitar-pop recalls Vampire Weekend, sans all the quirks and artifice that could turn one off of Vampire Weekend. They'll join previously announced mega-headliner Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks on what's shaping up to be one of the summer's most anticipated shows.

Update: And the rest of the performers are: Rock Central Plaza, the Tornoto indie-rock band that found temporary Internet acclaim with 2006's Are We Not Horses; Maritime and Kid Millions & DJ Deadbeat.

The event starts at one. Pabst Blue Ribbons are two bucks, and Classic Slice and HoneyPie will be selling snacks.