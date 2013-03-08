March 15, 2013 Shall Henceforth Be Known As "Leonard Cohen Day," Mayor Barrett Proclaims

×

In commemoration of Leonard Cohen's first Milwaukee performance in 38 years, Mayor Barrett has proclaimed Friday, March 15, 2013 to be "Leonard Cohen Day" in Milwaukee. Below is the complete text of Barrett's announcement.





WHEREAS: The City of Milwaukee joins community members, Shank Hall, the Milwaukee Theatre and concertgoers in recognizing the many accomplishments of Leonard Cohen on Friday, March 15, 2013; and,



WHEREAS, Leonard Cohen was born on September 21, 1934 in Montreal, Quebec to Nathan Cohen and Marsha Klonitsky; and,



WHEREAS, Leonard Cohen has had a prolific career of celebrated songs, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award; and,



WHEREAS, Leonard Cohen last performed in Milwaukee in 1975, 38 years ago, and will play in Milwaukee on March 15 at the Milwaukee Theatre; and



WHEREAS, The City of Milwaukee honors Leonard Cohen and recognizes his many accomplishments and contributions to music throughout his career;



NOW, THEREFORE, I, TOM BARRETT, Mayor of the City of Milwaukee, do hereby proclaim Friday, March 15, 2013 to be



LEONARD COHEN DAY



throughout the City of Milwaukee.



TOM BARRETT

Mayor



WHEREAS, We are huge fans of Leonard Cohen and believe the man deserves all the recognition he can get, we find this to be excellent news.