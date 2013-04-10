Matt & Kim, Cold War Kids, 311, Talib Kweli and The Go-Go's Join the Summerfest Lineup

Summerfest announced the bulk of its grounds-stage headliners last week in one massive six-minute video hosted by Lewis Black, but the festival still has a few late additions to the lineup to announce. Today the event announced that Matt & Kim, ZZ Ward, The Go-Go’s, Cold War Kids, 311, Talib Kweli and Courtyard Hounds will be playing this summer, as well. There's still no word on date, times and locations for any of the grounds-stage headlines; expect those to be announced in the coming weeks.

In keeping with its usual tradition of giving away copious amounts of tickets, today the festival announced that it plans to award $1 million in free tickets over the coming months through various events and promotions.