Matt Wild and Tyler Maas Are Launching a New Local Arts and Entertainment Site, the Milwaukee Record

× Expand Photo credit: Troy Freund Photography

Former A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and writer Tyler Maas have announced they're starting a new arts and entertainment website, the Milwaukee Record. The site will launch on April 7 and pick up where A.V. Club Milwaukee left off with “smart, opinionated and irreverent” coverage of local music, comedy, film, dining and sports.

Wild says he’d been considering launching his own site since A.V. Club Milwaukee shuttered in December. Those plans took shape when he partnered with Maas, a prolific local freelancer who has contributed to Milwaukee Magazine , the Shepherd Express , ESPN.com, Noisey.com and USA Today’s Sports On Earth in addition to A.V. Club Milwaukee.

“He’s the perfect complement to what I do,” Wild says of Maas. “At first the thought of me doing something by myself was in the back of my head, but it seemed pretty daunting and impossible. But once I talked to Tyler and he expressed interest in doing this, the thought of us pairing made it seem possible. He’s going to be doing a lot of sports stuff like he has before; we’ll both be covering music, and I’ll continue weighing in on city issues.”

Wild says the site intends to expand on A.V. Club Milwaukee’s coverage with an additional emphasis on video and multimedia.

“We have some original video production lined up from Honeycomb, including one series we’re already shooting that is going to turn out well," he says, "so we’re going to be doing a lot more multimedia interactive stuff with those guys. And writing wise, I think Tyler and I are thinking about getting into more long-form, multi-source stuff, more actual journalism stuff. It’s still going to have the same vibe and the same sensibility as the A.V. Club did, but we’ll be going deeper than we did before.”

The Milwaukee Record will host a launch party Friday, May 9 at the Cactus Club, lineup TBA.