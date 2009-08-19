Mazzy Star's Hope Sandoval to Play Pabst Theater

Former Mazzy Star singer (or perhaps sometimes Mazzy Star singer, depending on whether you believe the group actually broke up) Hope Sandoval will play a Oct. 4 concert at the Pabst Theater, according to the singer's Web site.

This September the proudly un-prolific singer will be releasing her second solo album, Through the Devil Softly, which should cause music writers to recycle all their favorite Mazzy Star adjectives: hazy, druggy, warm, sensual, ethereal, etc, etc.

I've been listening to Through the Devil Softly regularly for two months now, and though it's less immediate than most Mazzy Star records, or even than Sandoval's long-ago, 2001 solo deubt, the record is a real grower, a solemn, gorgeous follow up to Mazzy Star's final outting, Among My Swan. With the tide of young acts like Beach House drawing from Mazzy Star's intimate hush-pop and so many songstresses trying to recreate the quiet, reverby mystique of Sandoval's voice, I suspect this record will meet with more buzz than Sandoval's debut did. It certainly deserves the attention.