Meat Puppets to Play Club Garibaldi

Though it was somewhat overshadowed by new albums by fellow '80s underground rock luminaries Dinosaur Jr. and Sonic Youth, the Meat Puppets released an excellent late-period album last year, Sewn Together, which in its fusion of psychedelia and relaxed cow-punk rivaled some of the best moments from the alternative band's heyday. Reunited since 2006, the group tours regularly, and last year played Summerfest, but when they return to Milwaukee this spring it will be at a much smaller, more fitting venue: Club Garibaldi in Bay View. The group is confirmed to play a April 4 show there, according to their MySpace page.

In other concert news, the Pabst Theater Foundation announced today that violinist Owen Pallett, a critical favorite who worked with Arcade Fire and formerly recorded under the unfortunate nom de plume Final Fantasy, will play the Turner Hall Ballroom on Monday, April 12.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee A.V. Club notes that some forward-looking promoter booked a hip-hop showthough I suspect it isn't quite the show that the local hip-hop community wanted to see most. It's Chicago party-rap queen Kid Sister, who last year released her admirably lightweight debut album, Ultraviolet.

For those who want to re-live the summer of 2008, the video for Kid Sister's breakthrough single "Pro Nails" is below.