The MELT Music Series Marks its Return on Black Friday

For many Milwaukee music fans, myself included, the long-running MELT (Milwaukee Electronic & Experimental Music) music series was their gateway into the city's vast but largely underexposed electronic music scene. Nearly every significant player in the scene was featured on at least one of its bills at some point. It was a bummer, then, when event creator The Demix announced earlier this year that he was putting the event on hiatus, even if he was careful to stress the event wasn't done for good. “I wouldn’t say that this is it for MELT," he told the Shepherd in February, "It’s more like it’s hibernating for the winter."
He's nothing if not a man of his word. Today he announced the lineup for MELT's comeback show at Quarters Rock N' Roll Palace on Friday, Nov. 25, 9 p.m. (Black Friday), and it's another bounty of DJs, knob twisters and tech enthusiasts. Cover is $5. The complete lineup is below:
PRESSBOARD (live hardware set)
https://soundcloud.com/pressboard
VICTOR OROZCO (vinyl DJ set)
https://www.mixcloud.com/victororozco1023
MAX HOLIDAY (vinyl DJ set)
https://closeupoftheserene.bandcamp.com/
HOT SCIENCE (live hardware set)
https://soundcloud.com/hotscience
THE DEMIX (loops+beats set)
https://soundcloud.com/thedemix