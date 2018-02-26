Metallica Are the Latest Big Get for the New Milwaukee Bucks Arena

The Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center—of as everybody calls it, the new Bucks arena—has landed yet another major show: heavy metal icons Metallica will play the venue on Tuesday, Oct. 16, as part of its "WorldWired Tour." Tickets range from $65 and $135 before fees and go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. A presale for fans begins tomorrow.

They'll perform as part of a very busy week for the venue, a day before the Foo Fighters play there on Wednesday, Oct. 17 and two days before The Eagles play there Thursday, Oct. 18.

Other shows booked for the venue so far include Kevin Hart (Sept. 13), Maroon 5 (Sept. 16), Justin Timberlake (Sept. 21), Jim Gaffigan (Sept. 22) and Elton John (Feb. 19, 2019). It'll be interesting to see whether the venue's promoters can keep up that pace once the Entertainment and Sports Center's new arena sheen wears off.