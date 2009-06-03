Miley Cyrus @ The Bradley Center, Oct. 10

Striking while the Hannah Montana iron is still hot, Miley Cyrus will return to Milwaukee this fall as part of a 45-stop tour. The 16-year-old Disney pop singer will play the Bradley Center on October 10, with openers Metro Station, a pop band with ample "Hannah Montana" ties (guitarist Trace Cyrus is Miley's older brother, while lead singer Mason Musso is related to the show's co-star Mitchel Musso). News of the tour comes on the heels of the announcement that Cyrus has signed on for a fourth season of her hit Disney show.

Tickets go on sale June 13 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.