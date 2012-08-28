Milwaukee Film Festival Expands Music Documentary Lineup, Adds a Live Music Series

Music documentaries have consistently been some of the Milwaukee Film Festival\'s best-attended screenings, and festival organizers have taken notice. This year they\'ve expanded their music-documentary lineup into its own program, Sound Vision. Among the eight films in the program are portraits of Bad Brains, The Sugarhill Gang, Andrew Bird and soulman Charles Bradley, as well as feel-good documentaries about Arnel Pineda, the singer for a Philippine Journey cover band who was chosen to become the actual singer for Journey, and Sigríður Níelsdóttir, an Icelandic woman who has enjoyed a prolific recording career, despite beginning that career at age 70. The festival runs Sept. 27 through Oct. 11; you can find the <a href=\"http://mkefilm.org/content/sound-vision\">complete Sound Vision lineup here</a>.<br /><br />To complement its Sound Vision program, the festival has also partnered with Hotel Foster for a live music series. Admission to these shows will be free with a ticket stub from one of the day\'s screenings, or $5. Ticket stubs will also be good for drink specials. <br /><br />Here\'s the lineup so far:<br /><br />Friday, Sept. 28 - Crankshaft, TBA <br /><br />Sunday, Sept. 30 - Calliope / Wilder Maker (Brooklyn)<br /><br />Monday, Oct. 1 - Heidi Spencer and the Rare Birds<br /><br />Tuesday, Oct. 2 - TBA<br /><br />Wednesday, Oct. 3 - Hello Death / Hot Coffin<br /><br />Sunday, Oct. 7 - TBA<br /><br />Monday, Oct. 8 - MC Oneself / Klassik<br /><br />Tuesday, Oct. 9 - I\'m Not a Pilot / TBA<br /><br />Wednesday, Oct. 10 - The Ragadors / TBA<br /><br />Thursday, Oct. 11 - The Delta Routine Album Release Party w/ Hero Jr.<br /><br /><br />