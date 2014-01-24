Milwaukee Inspired Aimee Mann and Ted Leo To Start a Band, Write a Song Called "Milwaukee"

Turns out you're not the only one who thinks the Bronze Fonz just doesn't look quite right. Ted Leo and Aimee Mann thought the same thing when they encountered the statue before their show at the Pabst Theater last fall.

"Walking along Milwaukee's riverfront between sound check and show time last year, Aimee and I were startled by a very disconcerting bronze statue of Arthur Fonzerelli, a.k.a. 'The Fonz,' a.k.a. 'The Bronze Fonz,'" Leo told Rolling Stone. "In that very moment, we knew we had to start a band to immortalize it (more than a bronze statue already immortalizes something), and The Both was born."

The Both is Mann and Leo's new band, and they'll be releasing a self-titled album on April 15. Rolling Stone has posted the first song from the record, a ripping origin story of a track called "Milwaukee," which details that eventful stroll down the River Walk. Stream it here.