The National to Return to The Riverside Theater

Following up their dazzling, sold-out concert in Milwaukee last August, The National will return to the Riverside Theater on Tuesday, April 26, the venue announced today. The bill has subsumed a smaller concert already scheduled for that date. The Pains of Being Pure at Heart and Twin Shadow were set to headline their own show at the Turner Hall Ballroom for that date; they will now be opening for The National. Tickets for the Pains of Being Pure at Heart show will be honored for this bigger bill.

Tickets are $29.50 and go on sale Friday at noon.