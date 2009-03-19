New Band, Same Juliette Lewis

Eccentric actress Juliette Lewis is no long with her band the Licks, but she wasted no time forming a new project: the very Licks-like New Romantiques, which teased some forthcoming material last night as SXSW. The shtick is unchanged: Juliette cakes herself in glitter and flails around, flaunting her Karen O-like sexual ebullience. But where the Yeah Yeah Yeahs have evolved into one of rocks most multi-faceted bands, Juliette is more interested in textbook shock theater than evolving her songwriting. The novelty of watching that one chick who might have been in that one movie pleasure a microphone and grind on her mic stand wears old fast.