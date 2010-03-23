The New Pornographers @ The Pabst Theater, June 12

×

The Canadian indie-pop octet The New Pornographers will returnto the Pabst Theater on Saturday, June 12, the venue announced this morning. Thegroup last played Milwaukee in 2007, where they sold-out a show at the samevenue. This return tour will find the full band supporting their upcoming new album,Together, an effort that supplements the band’s already bloated lineupwhich includescountry singer Neko Case and Destroyer enigma Dan Bejarwith guest spots from Beirut’s Zach Condon, St. Vincent’sAnnie Clark and Okkervil River’s Will Sheff. Opening this New Pornographersshow will be the San Francisco folk-rock ensemble The Dodos and Seattlefolk-n-rollers The Dutchess and the Duke.





Also announced by the Pabst Theater this morning was a June7 show by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zero, a Los Angeles ensemble that putsa psychedelic, Arcade Fire-hued tint on vintage American folk and rock. Thegroup wowed Milwaukee last year with a wild, sold-out show at Club Garibaldi.When they return this time, they’ll be supported by the Los Angeles ’70sfolk-rock revivalists Dawes.



Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday, March 26 atnoon.