New Release Wrap-Up: Wolf Parade, Alejandro Escovedo, Dwele

It's a relatively slow week for new album releases, though that should make it easier for the week's more deserving releases to stand out. Here's a roundup of the week's noteworthy releases:

* Wolf Parade returns from 2008's forgettable At Mount Zimmer, an album that suggested too many side projects had stretched the Sub Pop group far too thin, with Expo 86, a rousing third album that doubles down on the tension of their lively 2005 debut. It's great to have them back. (Sub Pop is temporarily streaming the album here).

* After his brush with death last decade, Texas roots-rocker Alejandro Escovedo has been on a mid-life tear, recording some of the fiercest records of his career. He keeps that momentum going on his new Street Songs of Love, which features a collaboration with Bruce Springsteen.

* One of neo-soul's most distinguished voices, Detroit singer Dwele flirts with hip-hop on his latest record, Wants World Women, without taming his unmistakable Marvin Gaye influence.

* The-Dream's new Love King is the ­breeziest, most bedroom-minded of the three records from the electronic R&B hitmaker, but sonically, it's his most sumptuous album yet, with production that renders the songwriter's personable pop into wide-screen, 3D panoramas.

* Though the world didn't need another NME-endorsed buzz band indebted to New Order, Delphic, whose debut record Acolyte receives its American release today, is among the freshest of the recent bands to receive one of that magazine's overzealous endorsements.

Also out today: new records from 3OH!3, Three 6 Mafia, Indigo Girls, Semi Precious Weapons and Scissor Sisters.

