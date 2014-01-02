It's a New Year: Catch Up on These Last Local 2013 Lists

2014 is finally here, but before local music fans close the book on 2013, there are a few last pages they might want to bookmark. Over at WMSE, station staff and DJs have shared their lists of specialized picks and recommendations. It's expansive enough to keep even the hungriest listener deep in new discoveries for the next several weeks.

Meanwhile, Radio Milwaukee took a different approach with its year-end coverage, polling listeners on their favorite albums of the years and compiling the top 100. The top 10? Vampire Weekend, Volcano Choir, Daft Punk, James Blake, Arcade Fire, The National, Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Charles Bradley and Kanye West.

Over at the Journal Sentinel , Piet Levy compiled a stack of year-end lists, including one of the top 10 local albums of the year. Milwaukee Magazine , meanwhile, opted for a less conventional number and a lot of surprise picks in its list of the 13 best local albums of 2013, giving some welcome attention to quite a few deserving Milwaukee albums overlooked by other lists.

And if you missed them, the A.V. Club Milwaukee 's picks are still online here, and the Shepherd 's are here.