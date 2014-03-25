Nick Sanborn and Amelia Meath are Capturing Hearts as Sylvan Esso

March has been a fruitful month for Sylvan Esso, the electro/indie/soul tandem of former Milwaukeean Nick Sanborn (of Megafaun/Decibully/Made of Oak; he’s the half of the duo less likely to be mistaken as Sylvan Esso) and singer Amelia Meath (of Mountain Man; she also joined Sanborn at his Lend Me Your Voice Alverno Presents production at this fall). The group’s been collecting kind words from sharp critics at Pitchfork, Stereogum, Spin and the New York Times for the scattered tracks they’ve been releasing online since last year, catching particular praise for last year’s coy “Hey Mami,” a deflected catcall that plays like a trickier precursor to Nicki Minaj’s “Lookin Ass” (only without Minaj’s contemptible rape line—no forced provocation here). That track has continued to find an even bigger audience following the group’s SXSW shows this month—NPR music editor Stephen Thompson waxed eloquently about the song this week on Here and Now —but in the meantime, Sylvan Esso have new product to push: This week they released a video for their latest single, “Coffee,” a slow-blooming party jam with a joyous payoff.

The group will release its self-titled debut on May 13 in Partisan, then hit the road for a whole bunch of tour dates with tUnE-yArDs. In the meantime, you can watch Sanborn and Meath not enjoy themselves at a house party then coin a happy new dance in the video for “Coffee” below.