Nightmare on Center Street Returns for Round Four on Oct. 27

Just like the movie it's named for, Riverwest's annual Nightmare on Center Street concert crawl keeps returning for more installments. Curated by Jay Anderson of VoodooHoney, the event returns for its fourth year on Saturday, Oct. 27, with music at six center street venues and a zombie bike ride. All-access passes are $15 and include a “special surprise perk.”
The complete lineup is listed below. Individual tickets for each event are $10, except for the No Stress Collective dance party at High Dive, which is free.
Jazz Gallery:
7:00 – Phat Nerdz
8:00 – Joe Quinto
9:00 – Yogie B and Keez featuring Vincent Van Great
DJ Alpine
Quarters Rock N’ Roll Palace:
9:15 – Taj Raiden
10:00 – Dirty Dancing
11:00 – Avantist
DJ Tarik Moody
Company Brewing:
10:15 – Genesis Renji
11:15 – ORB
1:00 – Voodoohoney Presents A Very Emo Valentine’s
DJ Dripsweat
Club Timbuktu:
10:30 – Sunkin Suns
11:20 – Father Sky
12:00 – Cowboy Bebop Anime Orchestra
DJ Marcus Doucette
Mad Planet:
9:00 – Chalice in the Palace
10:00 – They Guanus
11:30 – Chalice in the Palace
12:00 – R.A.S Movement
1:30 – Chalice in the Palace
DJ Robert G
High Dive:
10:30 Hocus Pocus Dance Party by the No Stress Collective