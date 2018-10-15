Nightmare on Center Street Returns for Round Four on Oct. 27

Just like the movie it's named for, Riverwest's annual Nightmare on Center Street concert crawl keeps returning for more installments. Curated by Jay Anderson of VoodooHoney, the event returns for its fourth year on Saturday, Oct. 27, with music at six center street venues and a zombie bike ride. All-access passes are $15 and include a “special surprise perk.”

The complete lineup is listed below. Individual tickets for each event are $10, except for the No Stress Collective dance party at High Dive, which is free.