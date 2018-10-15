Nightmare on Center Street Returns for Round Four on Oct. 27

by

Just like the movie it's named for, Riverwest's annual Nightmare on Center Street concert crawl keeps returning for more installments. Curated by Jay Anderson of VoodooHoney, the event returns for its fourth year on Saturday, Oct. 27, with music at six center street venues and a zombie bike ride. All-access passes are $15 and include a “special surprise perk.”

The complete lineup is listed below. Individual tickets for each event are $10, except for the No Stress Collective dance party at High Dive, which is free.

Jazz Gallery:

7:00 – Phat Nerdz

8:00 – Joe Quinto

9:00 – Yogie B and Keez featuring Vincent Van Great

DJ Alpine

Quarters Rock N’ Roll Palace:

9:15 – Taj Raiden

10:00 – Dirty Dancing

11:00 – Avantist

DJ Tarik Moody

Company Brewing:

10:15 – Genesis Renji

11:15 – ORB

1:00 – Voodoohoney Presents A Very Emo Valentine’s

DJ Dripsweat

Club Timbuktu:

10:30 – Sunkin Suns

11:20 – Father Sky

12:00 – Cowboy Bebop Anime Orchestra

DJ Marcus Doucette

Mad Planet:

9:00 – Chalice in the Palace

10:00 – They Guanus

11:30 – Chalice in the Palace

12:00 – R.A.S Movement

1:30 – Chalice in the Palace

DJ Robert G

High Dive:

10:30 Hocus Pocus Dance Party by the No Stress Collective