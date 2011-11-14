Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds to Play the Pabst

Since Oasis\'s 2009 breakup, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have moved onto new projects that have played out much as fans guessed they would. With former Oasis guitarists Gem Archer and Andy Bell, Liam formed Beady Eye, a band that paid tribute to the swaggering, classic rock \'n\' roll he\'s always loved most. Noel, meanwhile, indulged his introspective side on this month\'s debut album from Noel Gallagher\'s High Flying Birds, a pretty (if softer-rocking) record he obviously labored over intensely. It\'s currently streaming at Rolling Stone, if you want to check it out.

Beady Eye, the band that promises more sunglasses on stage, is schedule to play the Rave on Dec. 6, and today the Pabst Theater announced that Noel Gallagher\'s High Flying Birds will play that venue on Tuesday, April 3. Reserved seat tickets are between $37.50 and $60, and go on sale Friday, Nov. 18 at noon.