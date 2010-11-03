NYE with The Hold Steady and Jaill @ Riverside Theater

This Riverside Theater announced the performers for its annual New Year's Eve concert this morning: Brooklyn rockers The Hold Steady will headline, supported by Milwaukee favorites Jaill. The Hold Steady's celebratory, riff-heavy rock 'n' roll and ample lyrics about raising a glass make them a fine fit for the holiday. General admission tickets are $29.50 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 5 at noon.

Also announced this morning: The classic funk and soul spin The Get Down will take to Turner Hall Ballroom on New Year's Eve. Tickets are $10, and also go on sale Friday at noon.

And as added bonus for people who can't stay in one place, all ticket buyers to the Hold Steady show will get free entry to The Get Down dance party.