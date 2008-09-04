Against the Odds, a New Lauryn Hill Track

Posted, as inconveniently as possible, on Twitter via Zshare, ?uestlove debuted a new (or at least unreleased) Lauryn Hill song yesterday, "World Is A Hustle," a meandering, eight-minute treatise that improbably pays off. The lyrics are seeped in paranoia and dejection, and Hill sounds defeated for the first half of the song, until she half-musters the strength to reach for a couple of powerful notes. She doesn't quite get there, of course, but she at least (kinda, sorta) makes the effort. Baby steps. Baby steps.