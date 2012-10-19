P.O.S. Cancels Tour, Needs a Kidney

Punk-rapper P.O.S. has canceled his fall tour dates, including his planned Nov. 1 date at the Turner Hall Ballroom, on doctor's orders. In a YouTube video posted today, an apologetic (but high-spirited) P.O.S. explains that his kidneys are failing him and he needs a transplant. He promises to reschedule the shows "as soon as I have a new kidney and heal up." Also, he adds, if you have a kidney that fits his body, he could potentially use it. Consider this an opportunity for diehard P.O.S. fans to prove their appreciation.

Tickets for the Nov. 1 show will be refunded at point of purchase. P.O.S.'s upbeat video message is posted below.