Paul McCartney Will Headline Summerfest

Coming off of a 2015 that saw them host The Rolling Stones, Summerfest's promoters have another prestigious feather to stick in their cap: Paul McCartney will headline the festival's Marcus Amphitheater on Friday, July 8. It'll mark the Beatles legend's first time playing the festival, and his return to Milwaukee following his remarkable show at Miller Park in 2013 as part of his Out There stadium tour.

This time he'll be playing as part of his "One On One" tour, which, according to a press release, "will debut a brand new production, as always utilizing state of the art audio and video technology and to ensure an unforgettable experience from every seat in the house. Employing massive screens, lasers, fireworks and, of course, a staggering selection of the best songs ever written or performed, every Paul McCartney show promises a once in a lifetime evening that transcends and elevates the potential of live music."

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. and include Summerfest admission. Pre-sale tickets will be available for those who follow Summerfest on social media or subscribe to Summerfest email news alerts beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 14 through 10 p.m. or until the pre-sale inventory has been exhausted. There will also be a pre-sale on Paul McCartney's website starting Monday, April 11 at 10 a.m. and running through Thursday, April 14 at 10 p.m., as a pre-sale for American Express card members beginning Tuesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. and running until Thursday April 14 at 10 p.m.