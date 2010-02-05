Pavement Will Play Chicago's Pitchfork Music Festival

As was widely rumored, Pavement will play this year's Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, Tribune writer Greg Kot confirmed today. The festival is expected to make an announcement tomorrow, the day tickets go on sale for the July 16-18 event. Single-day tickets are $40 and three-day passes are $90, which for my money makes it the best value of any of the major music festivals (there's a reason it reliably sells out every year). This year's festival also promises a full day of music on Fridayin years past, the festival began on Friday evening.

UPDATE: And here's the first round of headliners:

Friday, July 16:

-- Modest Mouse

Saturday, July 17:

-- LCD Soundsystem

-- Raekwon

-- Here We Go Magic

Sunday, July 18:

-- Pavement

-- St. Vincent

-- Lightning Bolt

-- Cass McCombs

-- Sleigh Bells