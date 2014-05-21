Pearl Jam Will Play the Bradley Center for the First Time Ever This Fall

It's been 23 years since a heavily flannelled Pearl Jam released their debut album, Ten , a blockbuster that helped fuel the ’90s alt-rock explosion and introduced the band as the everyman alternative to Nirvana. The band’s long run is particularly noteworthy considering the tragic fates of many of the other Washington grunge bands of the era. In all that time, though, they've never played at Milwaukee's most prominent arena. That'll change this fall when they play their first show at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Monday, Oct. 20.

The band announced the show today along with nine other shows in October around their headlining slots at Austin City Limits Music Festival. Tickets for the Bradley Center show will go on sale Friday, May 30 at 10 a.m.