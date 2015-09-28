Peter Buck Joined Drivin' N Cryin' at their Georgia Music Hall of Fame Induction

Songwriter Kevn Kinney has spent the bulk of his career in Atlanta, Ga., logging 30 years with his alt-country/Southern rock band Drivin' N Cryin', though he retains close ties to Milwaukee. In 1978, he and David Luhrssen started the newspaper that would become the Express half of the Shepherd Express .

"From the start, he wanted to be a songwriter and a performer," Luhrssen recalls. "He was pretty raw at first as a guitarist but always had a gift for knocking out songs with memorable melodies and interesting lyrics. He gained skills as a performer and a strong hometown following in the early '80s with his first band, The Prosecutors, but had bigger ambitions. His older brother, a bluegrass musician, had already moved to Atlanta in the '70s, and I suppose that was what led him to Georgia."

This weekend Drivin' N Cryin' were recognized for their contributions to the Atlanta scene with an induction to the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, at a ceremony that also honored Allman Brothers' Gregg Allman. R.E.M.'s Peter Buck, a longtime friend of the band, inducted Drivin' N Cryin' into the hall and performed with them at the ceremony.

Drivin' N Cryin' released their latest album, Songs for the Turntable, last January.