Phox, Vic and Gab and Volcano Choir Take Home Top Awards at the WAMIs

×

Artist of the Year: PHOX

Album of the Year: Volcano Choir “Repave”

Song of the Year: Vic and Gab “Let You Down”

Female Vocalist of the Year: Lyndsay Evans (Sexy Ester)

Male Vocalist of the Year: Cory Chisel (Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons)

New Artist of the Year: Joe Neary Band

Singer/Songwriter of the Year: Nora Collins

Rising Star of the Year: Bad Habitz

Alternative Rock/Rock Artist of the Year: PHOX

Folk/Celtic Artist of the Year: Blessed Feathers

Bluegrass/Americana Artist of the Year: Hugh Bob and the Hustle

Blues Artist of the Year: Altered Five

Christian/Gospel Artist of the Year: Lightswitch

Country Artist of the Year: Grand Union

Cover Artist of the Year: Half Empty

Hard Rock/Metal Artist of the Year: Conniption

Jazz Artist of the Year: Nineteen Thirteen

Polka Artist of the Year: Steve Meisner

Pop Rock Artist of the Year: Vic and Gab

Hip Hop /Rap Artist of the Year: Pizzle

R&B/Soul Artist of the Year: The People Brothers Band

World/Reggae/Ska/Latin Artist of the Year: Unity the Band

Club DJ/Dance/Electronic Artist of the Year: Antics

Horn/Big Band of the Year: Extra Crispy Brass Band

Tribute Band of the Year: Separate Ways

Bass Player of the Year: Conway Powell (Carlos Adames Group, John Frye Band, Tomcat Joe)

Drummer of the Year: Andrew Klaus (Shaker and the Egg)

Guitarist of the Year: Dean Arndt (Metal Men)

Keyboard Player of the Year: Danny Moore (Rev Raven & the Chain Smoking Altar Boys, Danny Moore & the Boggie Woogie Flu)

Reeds/Brass Player of the Year: Kevin Klemme (trumpet – Extra Crispy Brass Band, Herman Astro, Tweed Funk)

Strings Player of the Year: Janet Schiff (cello – Nineteen Thirteen)

Producer of the Year: Marc Golde (Rock Garden Studio)

Recording Studio of the Year: Rock Garden Studio



People’s Choice Awards:

(Northeast) Bands: Adams Way

Venue: J J Maloney’s

Radio station: 105.7 WAPL

Music Teacher: Mark Budwit



(Northwest) Bands: The Goddamns

Venue: The Polack Inn

Radio station: Rock 94.7 WOZZ

Music Teacher: Combined with Northeast due to low voting totals



(Southeast) Bands: Georgia Overdrive

Venue: Summer Sounds (Cedarburg)

Radio station: 88.9 WYMS

Music Teacher: Derek Machan



(Southwest) Bands: The Pat Watters Band

Venue: Taste of Madison

Radio station: 97.1 WCOW

Music Teacher: Combined with Southeast due to low voting totals





The Wisconsin Area Music Industry revealed the winners of its 34th annual WAMI Awards last night at an awards show at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton, giving top honors to Madison's rising indie-pop band Phox (artist of the year and alternative rock/rock artist of the year) the Justin Vernon supergroup Volcano Choir (album of the year) and the Milwaukee sister-sister duo Vic and Gab (song of the year and pop rock artist of the year). The ceremony also inducted three artists into the WAMI Hall of Game: Janet Planet, Warren Wiegratz and Woody Herman.The complete list of winners is below.