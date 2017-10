Milwaukee Pink fans are going to have to wait a few months to see the singer perform. The pop star's Sunday, Nov. 3 show at the BMO Harris Bradley Center has been postponed until Thursday, Jan. 9 due to doctor-prescribed vocal rest. The singer is supposed to rest her pipes for a couple weeks before returning to the road.

"We hope that she gets well soon, and we’ll be ready and waiting for her return to Milwaukee in January," the Bradley Center wrote in a statement.