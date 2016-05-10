Pitbull is Summerfest's Final Marcus Amphitheater Headliner

The wait is over. Today Summerfest announced its final Marcus Amphitheater headliner of 2016, and it's Pitbull, the guy who hosts the Pitbull's New Year's Revolution countdowns on Fox sometimes. The affable Miami rapper and pop star, who the Internet once sent to Kodiak, Alaska, where he received the keys to the city and bought bear repellent at the most remote Walmart in the country, will headline the venue on Thursday, June 30 with Prince Royce.

This is normally the part of the blog post where we'd include ticket information, but we'll be honest: We don't think anybody reading this is actually going to buy tickets to this show, so we won't bother. You can find any info you need at Summerfest's website.

Don't stop the party, y'all.