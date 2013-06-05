Here's Who's Playing This Year's Locust Street Festival

Celebrating its 37th year this Sunday, the Locust Street Festival offers more music, arts, food and culture per square inch than any other annual Milwaukee festival, and this year's lineup is typically crowded. As usual, the event will kick off with a 1.8 mile beer run and walk, which will lead into an 11-hour marathon of music. Here's the stage schedule:

The Tracks

11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Chicken Wire Empire

2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound

5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Southbound

Linneman’s Riverwest Inn (outside)

1 p.m. - 2 p.m.: The Calamity Janes

2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Myles Coyne and the Rusty Nickel Band

4 p.m. - 5 p.m.: The Delta Routine

5:50 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.: The Fatty Acids

7 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Kane Place Record Club

Linneman’s Riverwest Inn (inside)

3 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Newlybreds

4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: Pow Wow

6 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.: We Are Your Father

8 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.: Calliope

Klinger’s East

11 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Sigmund Snopek’s Beer Show

2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.: Matt Hendricks

5:15 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Zeno and the Happy Jacks

Riverwest Public House (outside)

1 p.m. - 1:35 p.m.: Fjords

1:50 p.m. - 2:25 p.m.: Midwest Death Rattle

2:40 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.: Hello Death

3:30 p.m. - 4:05 p.m.: The Delphines

4:20 p.m. (heh) - 4:55 p.m.: Space Collector

5:10 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.: Brief Candles

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.: The Charles Walker Band

Riverwest Public House (inside)

8 p.m.: The Squeezettes

Lakefront Brewery Stage

1:45 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.: Lova Nova

3 p.m. - 4 p.m.: One Horse Town

4:15 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: The Thriftones

5:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.: Sat. Nite Duets

7 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Hearts of Stone

Wisconsin Veteran’s Stage

10:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.: Extra Crispy Brass Band

1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Frogwater

2:45 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.: The Uptown Savages

4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Soup

6:15 p.m. - 8 p.m.: The Mambo Surfers