Public Image Ltd., Jakob Dylan and Neko Case Coming to Pabst Theater

When Public Image Ltd., the post-Sex Pistols band of singer John Lydon, announced its first live shows in 17 years late last year, few people would have pegged Milwaukee as one of the band’s stops, but the band will stop at the Pabst Theater on Friday, April 30 as part of its North American tour, the venue announced this morning. Early reviews of Public Image Ltd.’s reunion have been glowing, suggesting that the experimental, dub-inflected post-punk band has lost little of its edgeand that Lydon has lost none of his volatility.

Also announced by the Pabst Theater today is a Wednesday, April 28 performance from former Wallflower Jakob Dylan with alt-country icon Neko Case. The pairing seems less confounding in the context of Dylan’s upcoming solo album, Women & Country, which taps country-leaning sounds and features a guest spot from Case. This show promises to be a crowed one: Last time Case was in Milwaukee, she almost sold out the Pabst’s larger sister venue, the Riverside Theater.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday at noon.