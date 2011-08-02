R.I.P. Cosmo Cruz

×

Patrick Cummings, better known to WMSE listeners as Cosmo Cruz, one of the station's longest-served personalities and most ardent music enthusiasts, passed away this morning, station manager Tom Crawford announced in an email. Cosmo had been battling liver cancer, outliving his doctor's diagnosis; just this weekend many of his friends in the music scene held a benefit for him after the Brady Street Festival. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, listeners and everybody at WMSE.

Here is Crawford's touching email:



Today we lost one of the great ones. WMSE DJ Cosmo Cruz passed away quietly this morning in his East Side home. Cosmo fought a long and very valiant battle with liver cancer. Cosmo was one of the most widely known and revered WMSE DJ's for over 18 years. He brought a knowledge unsurpassed to every show he did. From free jazz to hard bop to punk to where he would remain for the last 14 years hosting Tuesday afternoons from 3pm to 6pm, playing the most in-depth R & B, soul, doo-wop and funk. Every show was a masterpiece with no apologies. He made the airwaves in Milwaukee heavy with every song and set break, pulling music from his vast personal collection and often times spending hours researching and putting together his shows. Few DJ's will ever surpass his staunch and fiery on-air personality.



Cosmo, you are historic, my friend, and Milwaukee radio will never be the same in your absence.



Funeral arrangements are forthcoming.



With a Heavy Heart,



Tom Crawford

WMSE

Station Manager