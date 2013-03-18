RadioMilwaukee Plans an Ambitious New Fifth-Ward Studio

Anybody who has ever visited RadioMilwaukee's studio knows that it's a strange place. Wedged into the lower floor of the Milwaukee Public Schools central office building—a building that feels very much like the one where you probably attended elementary school—the station's cramped studios are hidden on an unassuming stretch of West Vliet Street, a good five miles away from the downtown neighborhoods it tailors its programming to. That's about to change, though. Today the station announced that it will relocate to a more prominent new studio space in Walker's Point that better mirrors its image.

The station has purchased the two-story building at 158 S. Barclay, which formerly housed the Barclay Gallery and Garden Cafe and will serve as a combined studio and office space. The studio will be visible from the street, according to a press release, and will include a new ground-floor Stone Creek Coffee cafe and a new 100-seat broadcast performance space.

The station purchased the building for $1.175 million, and will fund the move from a $2.8 milion capital campaign that has so far raised $1.2 million, according to the press release. The community development institution IFF will provide a $1.5 million loan for the project.

RadioMilwaukee expects to complete its move by the end of the year.